Burgess Hill Girls School celebrates GCSE success

With a massive 64% of all entries graded A*/A (new grades 9-7) and nearly half the cohort gaining at least seven or more A*/A (new grades 9-7), top Sussex independent school Burgess Hill Girls is celebrating another year of success.

Burgess Hill Girls again achieved highly across a wide range of subjects.

In STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths), 70% of all entries were graded A*/A (new grades 9-7) while an impressive 96% achieved A*-B or new grades 9-6.

In Art and Latin, all students gained A*/A grades and in Religious Studies the figure was 96%.

Burgess Hill Girls Head Liz Laybourn said she was delighted with the results: “Our girls have again achieved superb results across a range of subjects, from Art to STEM, demonstrating the breadth and depth of the education we provide. We believe that an all-girl environment is particularly conducive to success in STEM subjects.”

She added: “Our students have taken the new, harder GCSEs in English and maths – introduced this year - in their stride.”

Individual students with exceptionally good results include:

Amy, who gained 10 straight A* and Grade 9s, together with a Distinction in Level 2 Further Mathematics and an A in the Level 2 Project Qualification.

Jasmine achieved a highly impressive 10 A*/A (Grades 9/8).

Isabelle, Susannah, Cara, Jessica, Niamh and Isobel also gained 9A*/A or 9-7 grades apiece.