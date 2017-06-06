Delighted pre-school boss ‘burst into tears and hugged inspector’

A nursery manager said she burst into tears and hugged an Ofsted inspector after receiving an ‘outstanding’ rating.

Horsted Keynes Pre-School was given top marks across the board following a recent inspection, leaving manager Clare Humphreys and her team “thrilled but in total shock”.

From left, Archie Barnard, Harriet Usher, Clare Humphreys, Cecily Record and Lumen Mcleod

In her report, inspector Alison Martin said children at the village hall pre-school were “exceptionally well prepared” for the step up to primary school and that they flourished “in an inspirational learning environment”.

Describing the youngsters as “highly motivated and eager to learn”, she said: “Excellent teaching helps children to become skilled and ready for the next stage in their learning.”

As for the staff, Ms Martin said they had an “excellent understanding of how children learn”, adding: “The management team shows an uncompromising dedication to raising outcomes for all children.

“They use highly effective systems for monitoring and evaluating all practices involving opinions of staff, parents and children. The high standards for improvement ensure all staff receive training and individual support to provide a highly stimulating environment where children make excellent progress.”

From left: Theo Newman, Edward Barblett, Cecily Record, Archie Barnard, Max Brinklew and Harriet Usher. In the middle is manager Clare Humphreys.

Ms Humphreys said she only took over as manager in September and, after recruiting new staff, she and her team had to “start from scratch”.

She added: “We weren’t due an inspection for at least a year so were nervous of the outcome.

“We have all worked so hard, though, since September to put in place systems that weren’t there before and were quietly confident. You can’t put on a performance for Ofsted, so what they saw is what we are.

“We all burst into tears and I even hugged the poor inspector who we also managed to make cry! We are absolutely delighted.”

She added: “To have received the highest possible grading in every category is wonderful and is the culmination of the determination and hard work of my team and of the support of our parents and the wonderful smiles of our children.”

When it came to further improvements, the message from Ms Martin was essentially ‘more of the same, please’.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.