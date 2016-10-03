Education funding appeal loses out to Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s armed robbery ordeal led to a planned TV appearance by a West Sussex headteacher being dropped.

Peter Woodman, head of The Weald School, was due to appear on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today (October 3) to speak about the county’s education funding crisis, but his interview was pulled at the last minute.

Ms Kardashian was reported to have been held up at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in the early hours of this morning, by men dressed as police.

The thieves are believed to have taken $10million worth of jewellery.

Mr Woodman should be appearing on Good Morning Britain tomorrow morning (October 4), when he will speak about the difficult choices faced by teachers as they struggle to balance their budgets.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.