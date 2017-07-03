Head’s praise for ‘hard work and dedication’ as school is rated ‘good’

A headteacher has praised the “hard work and dedication” that helped her school to earn a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Warninglid Primary School underwent a two-day inspection in May and the findings were published on June 27.

The school had been told to improve following its previous inspection in April 2015, but this latest report from inspector Sue Cox was full of plaudits for the work of Marion West and her team.

Ms Cox praised the improvements made since Mrs West joined the school in April 2016, adding: “She has brought aspiration, energy, hope and direction to a school that had been in decline.

“As a result of the headteacher’s effective leadership, the school has improved and now provides a good standard of education.”

There was also praise for the improvements to the quality of teaching, and the “interesting” curriculum which had motivated the children to learn and helped them to make better progress.

Ms Cox said a higher proportion of youngsters were on track to achieve and exceed the expected standards at the end of Year 6.

When it came to behaviour, the children were seen to be courteous and friendly, greeting visitors with enthusiasm and wearing their uniforms with pride.

One said: “We are like one big family.”

That enthusiasm was shared by parents, with one telling Ms Cox: “The headteacher has given the school a breath of fresh air.”

Warninglid has only one more step to take to earn Ofsted’s top rating, and Ms Cox listed the areas which needed further improvement before the school could achieve ‘outstanding’.

She said staff needed to further improve writing and presentation, consistently challenge the more able pupils and ensure leaders were sharply focused on results and outcomes.

Mrs West said her team would meet that challenge “with determination”.

Describing herself and her staff as “thrilled” with the ‘good’ rating, she added: “This result reflects the hard work and dedication of all the staff, governors, pupils and parents who have pulled together and worked tirelessly to make the necessary improvements to the school over the last two years.

“It has been very much a team effort.”

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.