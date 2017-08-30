Ofsted report praises ‘outstanding’ nursery

A nursery has earned Ofsted’s highest rating less than two years after it opened.

Rose Cottage Day Nursery, in Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield, was rated ‘outstanding’ in its first inspection, with Ofsted’s report dotted with words such as “excellent”, “stimulating” and “inspiring”.

Rose Cottage is owned and managed by Nicola and Paul Bowen, who said: “This recognition is a true reflection of how inspirational and committed each and every member of our staff is and how hard they have all worked to get where we are today.

“Not just for the short period of time inspection is undertaken for, but each and every day demonstrating how much fantastic learning is taking place, extending learning and creating and thinking critically. We have an outstanding team who we couldn’t be more proud of.”

In her report, inspector Hannah Barter praised staff for their “excellent knowledge and understanding of how children learn” and the “excellent progress” made by youngsters in all areas of their development.

She said of the children: “They have outstanding problem-solving skills and are not afraid to persevere until they get things right.

“Older children have impressive literacy skills and can write some letters of their name. All children are learning to be exceptionally independent, and older children are able to manage their own personal care needs.”

Regarding Nicola and Paul, Ms Barter said: “Managers are highly reflective about the quality of the nursery.

“They strive for continued excellence in everything they do. They have made inspiring improvements to the outdoor area, including the introduction of animals.

“This has had a positive impact on children’s communication and language development.”

The report also praised the children’s attitude.

Describing youngsters as “exceptionally well behaved”, Ms Barter recognised how well they understood what was expected of them and the way they treated each other “with high levels of respect”.

Rose Cottage is influenced by the Steiner approach to education, allowing children to learn by exploring their senses, imagination and creative side.

Nicola and Paul added: “Thank you to all parents who have written and spoken such incredible feedback. We feel well supported in our quest to close the national gaps in learning.”