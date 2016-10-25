One-third of new teachers quit within five years

One-third of newly qualified teachers quit within their first five years, the schools minister has confirmed.

Figures shared by Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, showed only 70 per cent of the 24,100 state school teachers who qualified in 2010 were still in the profession in 2015.

More than one in ten had quit within their first year.

The National Union of Teachers (NUT) said the government needed to “face the fact that schools have become more difficult and less rewarding places in which to work”.

Heneral secretary Kevin Courtney added: “It is deeply regrettable that so many people have chosen to leave teaching, when we need new teachers more than ever. Despite high demand, there has been a consistent shortfall in the numbers recruited to training courses since 2010.

“On top of this, schools are now experiencing increased difficulties in retaining staff. Ministers need to ask themselves why this is happening, and to take immediate action.”

Mr Courtney said staffing problems had led to many schools relying on supply teachers too much while asking teachers to cover roles outside their specialism.

He added: “The quality of provision is being lowered - and ministers must take responsibility for this.”

Speaking in Parliament on October 10, Mr Gibb said the figures were “not dissimilar to those in other professions”.

He added: “We want motivated, enthusiastic teachers in our schools, and the latest OECD teaching and learning international survey reported that 82 per cent of the teachers surveyed in England agreed or strongly agreed that they were satisfied with their job.

“We recognise the challenges for the profession, however, such as unnecessary workload, which we continue to address.”

In a written answer to a question to the Department for Education and teacher retention and staff turnover, Mr Gibb said the government would be spending more than £1.3 billion up to 2020 to attract new teachers into the profession.

He added: “We have more teachers in our schools than ever before and the number of teachers has kept pace with changing numbers of pupils.”

In November 2010, the number of new teachers was 24,100. This dropped to 20,600 the following year before gradually rising to 25,500 in November 2015.

The Department for Education’s School Workforce in England report for November 2015 showed the number of qualified teachers leaving the profession rose from 37,890 in 2011 to 42,050 in 2014 and 43,070 in 2015.

