Orchard Lodge rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission

The Care Quality Commission has rated Orchard Lodge care home as 'inadequate' following an inspection in July.

CQC inspectors found the home, in Dorking Road, Warnham, was 'inadequate' for being safe and well-led, 'requires improvement' for being caring and effective and 'good' for being responsive to people’s needs.

Orchard Lodge provides accommodation in three units, which are all on one site, providing nursing and personal care for up to 33 people who may have learning disabilities, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

Most people living in the service had complex mobility and communication needs.

A CQC spokesman said this inspection was bought forward to July because, following the identification of risks relating to people's care, the service had been subject to a period of increased monitoring and support by commissioners.

He added that the service has been the subject of eight safeguarding investigations by West Sussex County Council and partner agencies. As a result of concerns raised, the provider is currently subject to a police investigation.

Debbie Ivanova, deputy chief inspector of adult social care, said she was "concerned" that insufficient staffing levels were frequently raised during the inspection.

She added: "By not having enough staff in a home it can impact quite severely on the quality of care and brings into question how safe the service can be.

"We also received a number of safeguarding concerns about the management of complex health conditions (epilepsy, asthma and dysphagia - difficulty swallowing - the care of percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy - PEG - feeding tubes for people who were not able to take food and drink by mouth and the deployment of suitably qualified and skilled staff around the service in general.

"We have found gaps in training provided to staff.

"Some people living in Orchard Lodge had a learning disability but not all staff had received specific and relevant training. A significant amount of people lived with epilepsy however, some staff had never completed an epilepsy training course.

"We have rated Orchard Lodge overall as 'inadequate' and placed the service in special measures.

"We are working closely with our partner agencies and will continue to monitor this service. We will inspect again within six months to make sure improvements have been made.

"I expect that the provider, SHC Clemsfold Group Limited will do what is required for the sake of the people in its care, but if we find that the service remains inadequate, we will not hesitate to take further action."