Parents to question councillors about Woodlands Meed school

Parents, staff and governors will be questioning councillors about the future of Woodlands Meed school.

A meeting has been organised for this evening (Wednesday October 5) at the college in Birchwood Grove Road, Burgess Hill, where councillors will be asked about their plans to complete the building of Woodlands Meed.

The school opened in 2012 with pledges already in place to expand the facilities to include a college for 14-19-year-olds.

The funding for that college has never surfaced and a lack of space has forced Woodlands Meed to turn away students once they reach the age of 14.

John Clifton, chairman of governors said the meeting was called after councillors “failed to answer any of the questions from parents, staff and governors of Woodlands Meed satisfactorily” at a meeting of the Council Local Committee on September 6.

