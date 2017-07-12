PICTURES: Oathall students have prom night to remember

Students from Oathall Community College, in Haywards Heath, celebrated the end of their exams and their time at the school by attending an annual leaving dinner.

Held at Ardingly showground on Thursday evening, more than 160 students got dressed up in their best outfits and arrived in limousines, quad bikes, double decker buses and vintage cars.

The evening was a chance to put aside academic studies and relax and enjoy the company of their fellow students, some of whom they have known since primary school. Sue Bird, organiser, said: “The event was a fabulous success and will be an evening to remember.”

l Share you photos. Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk