Pupils get creative in scarecrow competition

Pupils at Warninglid Primary School in Haywards Heath put their creative skills to the test in a scarecrow competition.

Year 5 and 6 pupils took part in the Schools’ Scarecrow Competition, held at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show.

Pupils with their 'wild' scarecrow

The school’s scarecrow was one of 70 on display at the palace in Surrey.

The pupils all chipped in to create the scarecrow, which was based on entomologist and One Show presenter George McGavin and lots of different insects and bugs.

The school visited the flower show and met celebrities including The Hairy Bikers, Len Goodman, Ben Shepherd, Stanley Tucci and even the likes of Dr George McGavin himself.

Headteacher Marion West said: “The children researched the bugs and made them out of recycled material. George kindly visited us and the children measured him and took photos to base the scarecrow on.

“Everybody loved the experience and were great ambassadors for the school and everyone was extremely proud of them.”

The annual competition is for pre-schools and primary schools in the South East and London.

This year’s theme was ‘A Walk on the Wild Side’ – to celebrate the variety of wildlife in Britain.

