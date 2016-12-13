Pupils take on Reindeer Run fundraising challenge in Billingshurst

Students at The Weald School donned antlers and flashing red noses for a 48-mile charity Reindeer Run in Billingshurst on December 1.

The fourth annual event raised more than £2,000 in one day, with donations still open in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Students in Elgar House at the Weald School, Billingshurst, completed the Reindeer Run fundraiser.

Pupils from the school’s Elgar House collectively ran the distance of a round trip between the school and the children’s hospice, near Arundel, around the school campus and Station Road Gardens.

The group of around 270 students who took part each donated £1 towards the charity and the children also collected sponsorship.

Students wore Christmas jumpers, reindeer antlers and red noses to add some more festive cheer, with outfits including Santa and various Christmas animals.

The school has raised more than £10,000 to date for the charity, which supports children with life limiting illnesses and their families.

Paul Sweeney, Elgar head of house at The Weald said: “Students always show a huge amount of effort and dedication to this event every year.

“They know that it supports a very worthy cause and helps children less fortunate than themselves.

“Thank you to everyone that supported us, especially parents and the generous company sponsorship we received.”

To donate, visit the Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-Sweeney17.

