Smiles all round at St Paul’s

An exceptional batch of A-Level results has been followed by some outstanding GCSE results at St Paul’s Catholic College, in Burgess Hill.

Some 80 per cent of the students earned A*-C grades including the new grades 4-9 in English and Maths.

Among the top performers were the following 11, who achieved nine or more A*/A grades including the top 9-7 gradings in English in Maths.

They were: Emily Appaya, Sammie Barker, Edward Burton, Lorraine Esteves, Denis Georgescu, Rosie Hastings, Isabelle Lodge, Ellen Marchant, Sophia Nabeel, Shawn Shabu and Alex Woods.

The school’s top two were Emily Appaya and Edward Weatherley, who both achieved 10 A* grades and 1 A grade.

They also earned the top grade 9 in both English and Maths – a feat achieved by only the top 3 per cent nationally.

Phil Byrne, director of Key Stage 4 achievement at St Paul’s, said: “It has been great to celebrate this success with students, staff and families and the dedication of students and staff have led to really impressive progress and grades.”

Headteacher Rob Carter said: “We are all very proud of the results today.

“The commitment of the students and inspiration of staff over the last two years has made all the difference.

“We look forward to welcoming many of them back to life in the Sixth Form here at St Paul’s as we open the next chapter together.”

Registration for students joining the Sixth Form is on Friday September 1. Contact the school office for further details or to confirm the time of your induction interview.