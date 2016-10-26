Using power of words to fight bullying

An innovative new drama project will visit 14 schools in Sussex as part of Anti-Bullying Week.

Students from Crawley, Horsham, Arundel and Chichester will be among those who watch the drama – developed by the Anti-Bullying Works charity and Chichester Festival Theatre – between November 14 and 25.

Called Verbatim Theatre, the play will take the form of a documentary whose script was constructed using quotes from interviews conducted with children, parents, teachers, youth workers and community leaders about their experiences with bullying.

It will be performed by members of the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre.

The aim of Anti-Bullying Week is to encourage children, teachers and parents to take action against bullying throughout the year.

This year’s theme is ‘Power for Good’.

The idea is to:

l Help children to understanding the ways in which they are powerful and encouraging individual and collective action to stop bullying;

l Help parents to support children with issues relating to bullying and working together with schools to stop bullying;

l Encouraging teachers, school support staff and youth workers to take individual and collective action to prevent bullying and create safe environments where children can thrive.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.