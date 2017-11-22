Volunteers needed to help shape new STEM school

Parents have been called on to help shape a new school that is scheduled to open in September 2019.

Hurst Farm Primary Academy will be built in Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath, near the Princess Royal Hospital, catering for children aged four to 11.

It will be run by the Sussex Learning Trust (SLT), which also controls Warden Park Academy and Primary Academy and Northlands Wood Primary School.

Steve Davis, head of Warden Park Primary, is expected to expand his role and become executive head of the new academy.

Now Cllr Pete Bradbury and fellow members of the academy steering committee are looking for volunteers to get involved.

Mr Bradbury said: “We are looking for interested people, particularly those who might be parents, to join us and help shape the new school.

“This new free school will be a unique primary school in the area, focusing as it will on the STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – as well as studying the core curriculum subjects, of course.”

Volunteers would be asked to attend one meeting per month, starting at around 4pm – though these will likely become more frequent as the opening day approaches.

While the committee would not be a governing body – this cannot be formed until the academy actually exists – many would be expected to become full governors in time.

The building of the academy should start next year, with the work and costs being the responsibility of the Department for Education (DfE). Mr Bradbury said SLT would liaise with the DfT to ensure the academy included everything the trust needed.

The steering committee already has seven members, with two spaces vacant.

Mr Bradbury said: “The two remaining places we are looking to fill are people who, we hope and anticipate, will become members of the school governing body once it is established.

“So anyone who might be a parent at the school in due course would be very welcome. Also anyone with knowledge and experience of primary schools would be useful, especially someone with pastoral experience.”

To find out more, visit www.sussexlearningtrust.co.uk or email hurstfarmacademy@sussexlearningtrust.co.uk .