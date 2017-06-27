Who you gonna call? Wastebusters!

Children at Warninglid Primary School have shown off their recycling skills and proved themselves to be true eco champions.

Youngsters at the school in Slaugham Lane won £500 after taking part in the Wastebusters West Sussex Home Recycling Challenge.

Children took part in the Great British Spring Clean

The challenge – organised by Captain Busta and Lieutenant Pong, of the Intergalactic Wastebuster Federation – saw children learn about waste and the environment while helping the school work towards its Eco-School Green Flag award.

Headteacher Marion West said every child in the school took part in the challenge, which saw them carry out eco missions and report on what they found while building awareness of the importance of recycling at home and at school.

Mrs West added: “Our school loves taking part in Wastebuster challenges and initiatives as it not only helps towards our accreditation for the Eco-School Green Flag award but also raises awareness about environmental issues and promotes active involvement.”

As well as being Wastebuster champions, the children at Warninglid Primary took part in the Great British Spring Clean.

The focus of the spring clean was for pupils to recognise the impact waste had on the environment.

While clearing rubbish from the verges surrounding the school, they made some rather strange discoveries.

As well as the usual sweet wrappers and waste paper, they found garden chairs and old car exhausts.

Mrs West said all items found by the children were disposed of safely.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.