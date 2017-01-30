Electrical fire at Burgess Hill home

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at a Burgess Hill home.

Crews from Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill are currently attending the fire in Dunstall Avenue.

The fire service said a small blaze broke out in the ground floor of the property at about 1.50pm.

It was extinguished by crews wearing breathing apparatus using two hose reels and a fire extinguisher.

The fire is believed to have started in an electrical distribution box.

Firefighters are still at the scene and are awaiting engineers from UK Power Networks.

