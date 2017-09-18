Emergency services rescue paraglider stuck in tree

Emergency services are currently rescuing a paraglider who is stuck in a tree in Poynings.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident just before 3pm today (September 18).

The paraglider stuck in a tree. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman said the paraglider had got stuck on the north-side of Devil’s Dyke.

She added: “The incident is on-going and several agencies are on scene, including the heart team from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), a technical rescue unit, a coast guard and air ambulance.”

More to follow.

