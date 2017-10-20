Emma Clayton ‘thrilled’ to be elected as new town councillor

Emma Clayton has been elected to Haywards Heath Town Council following a by-election held yesterday (October 19).

The by-election was called following the resignation of councillor Jed Dwight.

The election results for the Haywards Heath Town Council Franklands Ward by-election are as follows:

Maria Elena BURRELL (UKIP) – 24 votes

Emma Victoria CLAYTON (The Conservative Party) – 330 votes – ELECTED

Linda GRACE (Labour Party) – 175 votes

Stephanie Josette INGLESFIELD (Liberal Democrats) – 95 votes

Stephanie Ann WENT (Independent) – 70 votes

The total number of votes cast was 695.

There was one rejected ballot paper and the turnout was 16.9 per cent.

Emma Clayton is a mum of one who has worked for more than 20 years in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.

She is a member of the Women’s Voices Panel at the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists, a neonate service reviewer for NHS England, and campaigns for the Bliss charity for premature babies.

In a Twitter post today she said she was ‘thrilled’ to have been elected.