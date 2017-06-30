Engineering students become prize winners at awards event

Central Sussex College held its 57th annual awards event last week to recognise top students and apprentices on construction and engineering courses.

The event was attended by student winners and their guests, faculty, and representatives from sponsors Kier Construction and the Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

Local dignitaries included the Mayor of Crawley councillor Brian Quinn, chairman of Mid-Sussex District Council councillor Bruce Forbes and Sir Norman Longley.

The college’s vice principal Dean Wynter opened the event by thanking sponsors and guests for their valued support and highlighting the college’s expertise in the fields of construction and engineering.

Head of studies at the college – which has a campus in Haywards Heath – Jeremy Ridley presented the awards.

Amongst the winners was 18-year-old Bethany Ward who was presented the Shahid Moghal Memorial Award for Best Student in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair.

Mr Ridley said: “Beth has produced outstanding work, and gained excellent results in all her examinations.”

The John Cox Cup for Best Craft Student went to Mahum Bhatti, 20.

Picking up the DW Nye Builders Merchant Cup was 19-year-old Connor Lindsay.

The award for Student of the Year 2016-2017 went to Taylor Woods, 23.

Taylor also received the faculty of Construction and Engineering Award for Welding and Fabrication, and has been selected to represent the college at the SkillWeld Regional Finals.

Dean Wynter wrapped up the event with a message of thanks: “We are delighted to once again honour the achievements of the college’s construction and engineering students, of whom we are extremely proud.

“I would like to thank our dedicated and supportive lecturers who do all they can to support and inspire our students, and also to thank our sponsors and the local construction industry for supporting our talented students.”

Generous sponsorship contributed towards the prizes for all the award winners, which included valuable trade tools, cash, gift vouchers and even a bursary for one student.