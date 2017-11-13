Customer satisfaction increases in all waste and recycling services

Recent surveys have revealed that customer satisfaction has increased in all four of Mid Sussex District Council’s key waste and recycling services.

The results of the recent surveys conducted by an independent research company on behalf of Serco, MSDC’s waste and recycling partner, showed customer satisfaction increases of 6.3 per cent and 4.5 per cent in garden waste collection and household recycling respectively.

Gary Marsh, MSDC cabinet member for Service Delivery, said: “We have worked hard, along with our partners Serco, over the past year to continue to raise the standards of our waste and recycling service for the residents of Mid Sussex.

“We are extremely pleased that this hard work continues to be well reflected in the results of our customer satisfaction surveys.

“However, this is no time to rest on our laurels. The public has told us that, although very happy with the efficiency of the service, there are areas we can still improve on.

“These include items such as making it even clearer what can and can’t be recycled and impoving the way in which we get information across to our

customers.

“We will ensure we remain focused on continuing to improve on this excellent set of results and on the service we provide for all.”

The overall level of customer satisfaction with MSDC’s service has now reached 86.7 per cent, up on the results from the same quarter last year.