New signs for nature reserve

Burgess Hill District Lions are among Lions clubs all over the world currently celebrating the organisation’s centenary.

Lions Clubs International were formed 100 years ago in Chicago and all clubs within 208 countries around the globe have been challenged to undertake centennial projects.

Locally, the Lions have worked for many years with the Green Circle and Bedelands Nature Reserve and an idea to produce new signs as their project arose when one of the Lions members took his grandchildren to Bedelands and they all got lost.

Project chairman Dominic Moore said: “Burgess Hill District Lions Club regularly fund all kinds of charitable works to the great benefit of the Burgess Hil Community. This makes me all the more grateful that they’ve decidedto pay for 18 Bedelands notices in their 100th anniversary year.It’s much easier to get lost on the reserve than regular walkers may realise, especially on overcast days.

“These signs will save many from wandering around in circles, as well as providing the public with snippets of information on wildlife and local history. A very big thank you must also go to Potts Fencing for the excellent instalation job they did - well done Burgess Hill District Lions and thank you.”