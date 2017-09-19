Water flow meters to be installed to detect bursts

Water flow meters which help to detect bursts quickly are due to be installed on part of South East Water’s network in Hassocks.

The meters, which are different to domestic water meters, will be put on the underground pipes in Malthouse Lane.

South East Water’s delivery manager Chris Love said: “The meters record the amount of water passing through our pipelines and the water pressure in a particular area.

“By monitoring this we can see how much water is being used and, if there is a drastic change in the water pressure, it may indicate a burst, which we can respond to quickly.

“We know this work will cause some disruption, but we need to do all we can to prevent inconvenience and damage caused when water mains burst. We will work as quickly as possible.”

The work is due to start on Monday, October 30, and will take approximately two weeks. Contractor traffic lights will be in operation.

