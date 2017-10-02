Which stunning image do you think should win?

Sussex Wildlife Trust has chosen 12 stunning images to feature in next year’s calendar and is now asking the general public to vote for the overall winner.

More than 400 entries were sent into the trust, with the judges having to narrow it down to the 12 you can see. Now it is over to you to vote for the overall winner, who will win £100.

You can only vote once, any multiple votes will be discounted.

Voting closes on Sunday, October 29, 2017. The overall winner will be announced in early November.

The final 12 photographs will feature in an online calendar, available in December and will be display at the Trust’s AGM on November 11.

Click the link to vote for your winner sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/news/photo-competition-vote-open