Evelyn crowned Cuckfield mayor after ‘amazing job’

After a nerve-racking week with Storm Brian looming, the day of the Independent State of Cuckfield’s Mayors Procession dawned brighter than expected.

Although the village suffered a few heavy showers during Saturday afternoon, it certainly didn’t stop the villagers, floats and supporters turning out to join in the celebrations.

Picture: Kevin Shaw

New mayor Evelyn Stenning was crowned on the evening before the procession at the Rose and Crown pub.

A spokesman said: “Evelyn Stenning did a truly amazing job fundraising throughout the year, and was crowned the new mayor with a total pot exceeding £8,000.

“Leanne Knapman had also done a sterling job with her fund, raising a total of more than £4,000.

“On the day of the procession some excellent floats arrived to take part in welcoming the new mayor to the village.

“The Singing Allsorts outdid themselves with their dedication to the Beatles album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which was released 50 years ago. For their efforts, they were awarded first place by the judges.

“Cuckfield Pre-School came a close second and the Scouts a well-deserved third place.

“A special prize was also awarded to the BPM dance troupe who delighted with their zombie outfits, make up and energetic dance moves along the whole procession route.

“It was a great day in all. With a bit of luck the sun will shine next year!”

New mayor Evelyn was handed the keys to the village when the procession arrived at The Talbot pub.

More than 40 people helped make the day a success, and were rewarded for their efforts with refreshments on arrival at The Talbot pub.

Last year the village celebrated its 50th anniversary of independence with 50 candidates standing for the title of mayor.

This year, the village had candidates standing for each of their pubs – Leanne Knapman for the White Harte, Daryll Radwell for The Talbot, Paul Leppard for the Wheatsheaf and Simon Dennis for the Rose and Crown.

Evelyn stood as an independent candidate, as Wilf Knighton, the current mayor did last year.

The final night of fundraising took place at the Rose and Crown on Friday.

Pick up this week’s Middy (out tomorrow) for a double-spread report and pictures on the event.