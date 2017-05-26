Every picture tells a story – and there were some good ones to tell in 1994

What do Lidl, the National Lottery and the film Four Weddings and a Funeral have in common? They all made their UK debut in 1994.

It was also the year Harry Styles, of One Direction was born, as was Justin Beiber, while actors Peter Cushing and Terry Scott took their final bows.

A new netball kit for the team at St Mark's School

In Mid Sussex, community proved itself to be at the heart of things, especially when Christmas was approaching.

In December 1994, pensioners at the Park Centre, in Burgess Hill, were treated to a carol concert from Year 5 children at Burgess Hill School, who popped in to spread a little seasonal cheer. Something similar happened in Haywards Heath but the children involved were much younger – and they were in fancy dress.

The little ones from The Acorns Nursery School, in Lindfield, were taken to a care home on Lucastes Road, where they sang Christmas carols and nursery rhymes, much to the delight of the residents.

Who wouldn’t enjoy Batman belting out Away In A Manger or Minnie Mouse working her way through every verse of The Wheels on the Bus?

Another – much older – community minded bunch were the punters at The Jolly Tanner, in Staplefield.

When St Mark’s School was looking for a sponsor to buy new netball kits, the village pub came up trumps, with customers forking out for bibs, shirts and skirts, all carrying the school logo.

Pictured showing off the new kit were, back row: Vicki Maplebeck, Kristy-Beth Haines, Danielle Jupp and Catherine Arnold. Front row, Kelly Stoner, Natalie Bache and Aimee Page. There was generosity from Sainsbury’s when schools from Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath were presented with prints of some famous paintings as part of the supermarket’s Pictures for School schemes.

Manager Peter Elborough presented the prints to children from Birchwood Grove and Manor Field schools, in Burgess Hill, and Harlands and St Wilfrid’s school in Haywards Heath.

They included reproductions of Cezanne’s Le Lac d’Annecy.

Over at Abbotsford School, in Burgess Hill, fundraising pupils were given a helping hand by an international athlete.

The youngsters were taking part in a Superschools event to raise money to pay for wheelchairs for disabled athletes. Trampolinist Richard Helliwell was on hand to put them through a rigorous programme of sit-ups, press-ups, squats and star jumps.

Pictured from left as they worked through their sit-ups were: Stacey Thorpe, Charles Ball, Sean Clemmans, Colin Smith, David Standard, Neal Holden, Richatrd Helliwell, Kevin Smith and Chris Tickner.

While the Abbotsford bunch were concentrating on fitness, at Ardingly College cake was the order of the day, at least for the younger children.

A new pre-prep hall had been opened at the college and, of course, cake was in order to celebrate.

Cook Lynn Mayfield and assistant cook June Parker guided them through the hows and whys of mixing, folding, baking and spoon licking but the majority of work was done by the children.

They were Max Novakovic, Rosie Cole, Christopher Lawrenson, Christopher Lew Kum Hoi, Eleanor Risdale, Ellen Camillin, David Alonso and Hannah Strugnell.

Over in Haywards Heath, tots from the Jack & Jill Playgroup spent a morning hanging woollen socks from the trees. Children that age are known to do strange, illogical things when the grown-ups have their backs turned, but these boys and girls were under supervision, with helping hands on offer when higher branches proved too hard to reach.

The occasion was Tree Dressing Day, which came at the end of National Tree Week. As the weather was a bit nippy, the children dressed their tree in old winter clothing. And what better to keep away the chill than a pair of warm socks?

And finally, we have four young poets who saw their work published at the tender age of nine and 10.

The Poetry Society had sponsored several visits to Birchwood Grove Primary School by poet Robert Hull, and the children were soon inspired by him.

Mr Hull, whose own works include the anthology Stargazer (1997) and Everest and Chips (2002), set the children the task of writing about the beginning of the world.

The imaginative lot came up with poems showing how the first birds came to be and how birds of prey got their beaks.

The poetry protégées pictured were: Emma Muspratt, Oliver Dimsdale, Neil Maunick and Rebecca Durrant.