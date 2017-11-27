Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement

Following this morning’s announcement that Prince Harry is to marry actress Meghan Markle, the speculation has resumed over whether he will take on the title of the Duke of Sussex.
News of the wedding comes after a week of anticipation. Bookies stopped taking bets on the probability of the engagement and the BBC was reportedly primed for an announcement. But now attention has turned on what title they will be taking.
