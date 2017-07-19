‘Excellent’ community groups awarded grants

Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) has awarded community groups more than £85,000 to help them continue their excellent work.

The summer grants will be used to deliver a variety of community projects including, improved facilities for sports clubs, arts workshops and a zip wire for a children’s playground.

The Cabinet Grants Panel met on June 5, to discuss the summer 2017 grant funding allocations and the successful applicants were confirmed on June 15.

The panel agreed to issue £85,369 to 14 voluntary organisations from across Mid Sussex.

Hurstpierpoint Cricket Club was one of the organisations to benefit, securing £25,940 towards changing room improvements, a new artificial cricket wicket, equipment and coaching.

Tudor Ellis, chairman of Hurstpierpoint Cricket Club, said: “Hurstpierpoint Cricket Club and all of its members are really excited about the grant assistance from MSDC.

“The installation of an artificial wicket will ensure that our young players enjoy more game time, relieving pressure on the current grass wickets which are already at maximum capacity.

“As a thriving Club it is fantastic news to be supported by MSDC and we are looking forward to the improvement in facilities.”

Burgess Hill Rugby Club was awarded £10,000 to help them make some much needed improvements to their clubhouse.

Simon Lashley, chairman of the rugby club, said: “The new social space will improve the quality of the rugby experience for everyone using

the site and provide more playing opportunities, especially for people in the 14-24 age group.

“The clubhouse will help the club raise its profile and encourage more players, volunteers and spectators to share the special values that distinguish the sport.

“The 2015 Rugby World Cup games in Brighton and recent Lions series has inspired a new wave of people of all ages to become involved in rugby and this MSDC investment will help our club to be even better equipped to welcome newcomers.

“We have already been able to offer our enhanced facilities to host a primary school tag rugby tournament and fixtures between the Burgess Hill Academy and Downlands School next autumn.”

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, MSDC cabinet member for Resources and Economic Growth, added: “Voluntary groups and support organisations work hard to make Mid Sussex a fantastic place to live by providing sporting opportunities, organising community activities, and supporting vulnerable people.

“At a time when many Councils in other areas of the country are cutting back their support for the voluntary sector, I’m proud that we are continuing to fund so many worthwhile causes in Mid Sussex.

“These voluntary organisations play a vital role within their communities and this financial support will help them to continue all the excellent work they are doing.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.