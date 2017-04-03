Excitement as international retailer announces new Horsham store

Horsham is set to get a little injection of fun as a new international retailer arrives at the end of the month.

Excitement has been building after stationery retailer Smiggle announced it would be opening a shop in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Smiggle shop opening in Swan Walk

Boards have gone up around the empty unit next to the Body Shop announcing the Australian retailer’s imminent arrival.

The company has confirmed this week it is due to open on Friday April 28.

John Cheston, managing director of Smiggle, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our store here in Horsham. There really is nothing like Smiggle anywhere else on the high street – and it will be great to see the public’s reaction when the doors open on April 28.

“It’s important for us to inject fun into everything we do – from product design to store design, we will always focus on delivering to our fans the most original and playful stationery possible.”

Smiggle – where a smile meets a giggle - offers a whole host of funky products including multi-coloured backpacks, eye-catching pencil cases, sparkly stationery, gadgets and gizmos, and lots of goodies to deck out desks.

It has been a revelation since arriving in the UK in February 2014.

The retailer already has more than 90 stores across the country and the Horsham shop is one of many opening in 2017.

Gill Buchanan, centre manager at Swan Walk, said: “We are delighted to welcome Smiggle to Swan Walk and already have received very excited customer feedback. Customers can also sign up at smiggle.co.uk to get 20% off their first purchase in the new Horsham store, which will be open in a few weeks time.”

