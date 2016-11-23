Excitement of first customer at major new store

Retired care manager Susan McPherson was the first person through the doors of major homeware store Dunelm when it opened in Horsham town centre yesterday.

Susan was among crowds who queued outside waiting for the store’s all-singing, all-dancing opening event.

She said: “It is really exciting to have a Dunelm opening in Horsham. It will brighten up the town centre and it was a great to be one of the first customers through the doors.”

The brand new store at The Forum on Lower Tanbridge Way was officially opened by Horsham District Council chairman Christian Mitchell and representatives from Dunelm charity partner Home Start UK, which supports young families in Horsham and across the UK.

To mark the opening, Dunelm also created a special hamper for West Chiltington-based charity ABC Animal Sanctuary, including rustic baskets, blankets and storage solutions.

More than 50 new jobs have been created as a result of the new store opening.

Dunelm Horsham store manager Tom Sowry said: “The opening event was a great success and we really enjoyed welcoming our Horsham neighbours into our new store.”