FA CUP: Burgess Hill Town 0 Dartford 1 - Hillians' dreams broken through early goal

Burgess Hill's Town's dreams of reaching the first round of the FA Cup were shattered by a single-goal defeat at home to division-higher Dartford.

The Darts took the lead in the eighth minute when Pavey put away from short-range after an initial attempt by Tom Murphy was spilled by keeper Huxter.

Hillians took their time to make an impact but threatened to equalise when Hakeem Adelakun hit a powerful shot wide from long-range.

The Darts looked dangerous when they pressed forward and skipper Ellliott Bradbrook went close with a header from a corer kick.

Burgess Hill found it hard to get a grip on the game in the first half but did have a good move when Pat Harding set-up Lee Harding for a shot from a good position which flew over the bar.

Pat Harding had a great turn and shot which went on target but keeper Deren Ibrahim was left with an easy catch.

In the second half Hill were first out of the blocks with Aaron Smith-Joseph having a shot deflected over the bar.

A Lee harding corner was headed agonisingly wide by skipper Gary Elphick as Hill pressed for an equaliser.

At the other end Andy Pugh fired a powerful shot which forced a fine save by keeper Huxter.

With three minutes to go Hill's James Richmond almost took the ball over his own goalline when cutting out a break-way attack launched as Town threw men forward.

HILLIANS: Huxter, Diallo, Daveral, Elphick (capt), Richmond, Fisk, P.Harding (Nezval 68), Adelakun (Diau 71), L.Harding, Smith-Joseph (Toure 81), Taylor

Unused subs: Bennett, Cook, Shaw

DARTFORD: Ibrahim, Harris, Wood, Bonner, Sho-Silva, Noble, Haynes (Brown 80), Bradbrook (capt), Pavey (Mfula 63), Pugh, Murphy (Della-Verde 71)

Unused subs: Vint, Coxall, Fulton

REFEREE: Lloyd Wood

ATTENDANCE: 873