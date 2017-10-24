Fairtrade group committed to see the area recognised for its support

The Burgess Hill Fairtrade group says it is determined to see the Mid Sussex area recognised for following Fairtrade principles.

It comes after West Sussex has been commended for its ongoing commitment to support the fight against poverty, climate change and global economic crises.

The World Fairtrade Organisation stands up for small and disadvantaged producers living across the world.

Its aim is to ensure livelihoods are sustainable to those providing the essential ingredients for many products shoppers see on supermarket shelves.

Robert Eggleston, chair of the Burgess Hill support group, is delighted with the award and is grateful to those who have supported its success.

He said: “This award is an important milestone in the development of Fairtrade across West Sussex and all of the Fairtrade groups in West Sussex are very grateful to the County Council for supporting this initiative.

“I now look forward to other towns and villages taking up this campaign locally so that we can also achieve Fairtrade status for Mid Sussex.”

The West Sussex Fairtrade Steering Group was set up in 2009 to campaign for Fairtrade County status with representatives from Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Horsham, Chichester, Pulborough, Arundel, Worthing and Adur.

Following a notice of motion to the county council in March 2015 and a subsequent decision by the then Cabinet Member for Corporate Relations, the county council made a commitment to Fairtrade principles.

This was one of the final factors in attaining the award.

The cunty council actively promote a number of Fairtrade initiatives which ensures Fairtrade tea and coffee is available in its schools, staff restaurants and meetings, as well as offering educational packs to the community.

A Fairtrade mark which appears on many products shows that disadvantaged producers are getting a better deal from the trade.

More than 5,000 products have been licensed to carry the logo including tea, coffee, chocolate, cocoa, sugar, bananas, lychees, coconuts, dried fruit, juices, smoothies, biscuits and even clothing.