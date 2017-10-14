Family days out in Sussex for under £60

Cash-strapped and wondering how to keep the children entertained this half term?

Money saving site Voucherbox has collated four of the best days out in Sussex that will cost a family of four less than £60 to try out this half term.

Culture vulture

Knights, princesses and everyone in between are welcomed to Arundel for a day of medieval adventure.

Enjoy the grandeur of the finely preserved interior with its fascinating furniture, tapestries and rare collection of paintings by renowned artists including Van Dyck, Gainsborough and Canaletto.

You can then take the children to explore the 1,000-year-old castle’s extensive grounds and formal gardens.

Average cost: Family of four, £50, can allow access for up to three children

A natural with nature

Allow your little ones to meet their favouite farm animals at Spring Barn Farm in Lewes.

The indoor and outdoor play areas will encourage them to get up close and personal with nature.

There are also pedal go-karts for racing around on and a giant sand pit for getting their hands dirty, as well as a water play area.

Average cost: £30 (online price only)

On the buses

If you are heading to Brighton on a rainy day then a City Sight Seeing hop-on-hop-off bus is a great way to see the city while staying dry.

The 15-stop tour will show you landmarks such as Brighton Palace Pier and the Royal Pavilion – an eastern influenced palace originally built for King George IV.

Average cost: £30 for a family of four

Under the sea

Pay a visit to the famous Brighton Sealife centre where you can ride the UK’s first glass bottomed boat.

Visit the rock-pool to see a crab or starfish and marvel at graceful jellyfish and other marine creatures.

Average cost: £14.50 per head, children under 3 free (online only)

Visit www.voucherbox.co.uk for discounts and promotions.