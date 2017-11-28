Family’s bid to raise festive cheer - and help poorly children

A family who decorate their home with Christmas lights every year for charity are hoping to raise £1,000 this year by spreading their festive cheer.

The King family will be having a big switch-on at their home in Cottingham Avenue, Horsham, at 4.30 pm on Friday.

It will be the eighth year that the family have raised money for the children’s charity Make A Wish Foundation.

Carrina King said: “There are a few new additions this year and hopefully a moving Santa movie in our window will have arrived in time... it’s due any day now!

“Our target figure this year is £1,000. We are also selling mince pies and Christmas cupcakes to help raise a bit more money.

“Absolutely everything we raise will be going to the charity.”