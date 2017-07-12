Father’s 100-mile cycle for ill son

A father is taking on a 100-mile cycle ride to raise cash for a charity which supports his ill son.

Robert Laid, 43, from Haywards Heath is taking part in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 on July 30.

Alex, six, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) three years ago

His six-year-old son, Alex, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) three years ago.

It is a rare genetic condition which affects all the muscles in the body, causing them to waste away.

Robert plans to raise as much cash as possible for Harrison’s Fund – a charity named after ten-year-old Harrison Smith from Surrey, who also has DMD.

He said: “Alex was diagnosed with Duchenne three years ago and since then I have been raising money for good causes.

“I came across Harrison’s Fund through other parents and thought this would be a good challenge to take up for them.

“As a parent led charity, the founder, Alex Smith, can empathise with what our family is going through.

“Duchenne is an awful disease and robs children of their childhood. At just six years old Alex uses a wheelchair when we go out as his legs get tired quickly and he struggles to climb stairs.

“He wears leg splints at night to ensure he doesn’t get contractions in his ankles and we perform stretches on his legs and hips on a daily basis.

“These are not things that any child should have to face which is why I am determined to raise as much money as possible for research.”

Harrison’s Fund’s goal is to get as much money as possible into the hands of the world’s best researchers, who are working to find a cure for DMD.

Alex Smith, founder of Harrison’s Fund and dad of Harrison, said: “It’s great to have the support of Robert and I am sure as a keen cyclist he will relish taking part.

“As parents of boys with Duchenne, every day is a battle to stay positive for our sons, but together we can work towards achieving our goal of better treatments and one day, hopefully, a cure.”

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 sets off in the Olympic Park and finishes on the Mall.

More than 20,000 cyclists will be taking part.

To support Robert visit www.ridelondon-surrey2017.everydayhero.com/uk/rob-s-harrison-s-fund-london-surrey-100.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.