Fears for future of war memorial

Fears are being voiced over the future of a war memorial inside Horsham’s Post Office.

The Sussex oak memorial - depicting the names of local postal workers who lost their lives during the two world wars - is currently displayed on a wall inside the entrance to the post office in the Carfax.

But concern has been expressed after Post Office officials announced plans to move the post office to premises inside WH Smith in nearby Swan Walk shopping mall.

Local resident Ann Humphreys fears for its future. The memorial includes the name of her uncle - Ron Pacey, from Mannings Heath - who died during World War II. Ann was among a group of people who managed to get the memorial placed on public display after it had previously been housed in a back room of the sorting office.

“It’s a beautiful memorial,” she said. “Now they say they don’t know what to do with it.” She is hoping that, if it can no longer be displayed publicly in the post office, that it can find a new home at Horsham Museum.

A post office spokesman said they were investigating “the most appropriate place to relocate the memorial so that members of the public can continue to pay their respects to those of our colleagues who sacrificed their lives.”