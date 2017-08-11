Fern to take to stage for Miss Voluptuous UK

A Sussex Mental Health advocate from Ardingly is taking to the stage to compete for Miss Voluptuous UK.

Fern Dolby, 25, has secured a spot in the paegant’s grand final on September 2, following an application and video interview.

My confidence has soared since I became a finalist, and I now truly believe that I have what it takes to win. Fern Dolby

She said: “I was really nervous and I didn’t think I would be the pageant type, but I love the community involvement and charity fundraising aspect.

“My confidence has soared since I became a finalist, and I now truly believe that I have what it takes to win.

“I am having so much fun with it; I recently held a fundraiser where I was able to raise £500 for Mind.”

A keen advocate for the importance of mental health, Fern’s goal is to break the stigmas surrounding mental health issues and raise awareness of various conditions.

The first-time pageant contestant has also gained support from popular plus size evening wear brand Sydney’s Closet.

“I couldn’t believe it when they agreed to sponsor me; I have been a fan of the brand for a while now and wrote to them with no expectations. When they offered me exclusive sponsorship I was absolutely thrilled,” Fern added.

The competition, which takes place in Cambridge, will see more than 20 girls go head to head for the UK Title and the opportunity to travel to Chicago to watch the Miss Voluptuous USA competition.

For more information visit www.missvoluptuousuk.co.uk.

