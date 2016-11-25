Festive fun comes to Bentswood

Residents from Bentswood are putting on a fun-filled Christmas party, courtesy of the Bentswood Community Partnership and Affinity Sutton.

The family-friendly event, which will see a magician and DJ perform is being held next Thursday (December 1) at the Haywards Heath Town Football Club.

Nearby residents will have the chance to meet Santa and food and drink will be on offer.

The festive party was a decision made by the people of Bentswood at the Summer Fun Day, when affordable housing provider, Affinity Sutton, offered to fund ‘something special,’ a spokeswoman said.

The unanimous vote was for the whole community to ‘get together’, ‘meet new neighbours’ and ‘have some fun’, the spokeswoman confirmed.

Nicky Dodds, from Affinity Sutton, said: “Bentswood is a very special place with a wonderful community so I’m really looking forward to telling Father Christmas what a good girl I’ve been all year!”

Bentswood residents can buy tickets at Saltworks Café, in America Lane and the party will kick off at 6pm.

