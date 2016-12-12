Fingers crossed for the final supermoon of the year

Sussex star-gazers will be hoping for clear skies on Wednesday (December 14) for the third and final supermoon this year.

Last month’s supermoon proved mostly elusive as clouds filled the county’s skies and the forecast is similar this week.

However, there may be enough gaps in the cloud to catch a sight of the moon, which will appear brighter and around ten per cent bigger than normal.

It is called a supermoon when it is within 90 per cent of its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.

Two supermoons have appeared in recent months one in October and the other in November. The supermoon on November 14 was the closest and brightest since almost 70 years.

The next time the full moon will come this close again will be on November 25, 2034.

This week’s supermoon coincides with the Geminid meteor shower, one of the most spectacular events in the night sky each year.

However, a combination of cloud and the brighness of the moon means the meteor shower may well be obscured.