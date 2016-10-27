Fire and rescue service called out to fire in Burgess Hill

Fire appliances were called out to a fire in Burgess Hill this afternoon (October 27), West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) has confirmed.

WSFRS were called to reports of a fire in The Close in Burgess Hill around 12.20pm today, they have confirmed.

WSFRS believed the occupiers to be in the property.

The fire was in an outbuilding attached to the house and smoke damaged the property, according to WSFRS.

