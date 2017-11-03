Fire at Burgess Hill food factory

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a food factory in Burgess Hill just before 5am this morning, Friday, November 3.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the incident in Victoria Road, one from Burgess Hill and one from Haywards Heath, a spokesman said.

Victoria Road food factory fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

Breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a thermal imagine camera was used on a foggy evening as firefighters extinguished the fire by 5.30am.

Fans were then used to ventilate the building.

Victoria Road food factory fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

Victoria Road food factory fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

Victoria Road food factory fire. All pictures Eddie Howland