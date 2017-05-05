Fire caused by cigarette sparks warning

A fire in Burgess Hill this morning which was caused by a cigarette has sparked a warning from firefighters on social media.

A member of the public alerted crews to the fire, which happened in Mansion Close, just before 11am today (May 5), a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) spokesman said.

The fire was caused by a discarded cigarette, the WSFRS spokesman confirmed.

She said: “The fire involved fence panels and garden furniture.

“Crews from Burgess Hill attended and the fire was put out at 11.39am.”

A Burgess Hill Fire and Rescue Service spokesman reported on social media site Twitter earlier today: “Attended a fire in the open this morning caused by a discarded cigarette, if you are smoking please dispose in bins provided.”

