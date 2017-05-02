Fire crews blocked by ‘inconsiderate parking’

Firefighters from Haywards Heath fire station have warned motorists after ‘inconsiderate parking’ almost blocked them attending a fire alarm at Blackthorns Primary, in Lindfield, last week.

The incident on Tuesday, April 25 inspired Haywards Heath Fire to remind motorists about the importance of ‘careful’ parking in case of emergencies.

In a tweet, Haywards Heath Fire said: “Inconsiderate parking costs lives. Please park carefully.

“Crews at Blackthorns Primary fire alarm. Inconsiderate parking meant we almost couldn’t get to the school.”

