Fire crews called to kitchen blaze

Firefighters in Haywards Heath were called to a kitchen fire on Friday (July 14).

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) were sent to the blaze in The Willows, Colwell Road, just before 10am.

Crews tackled the small kitchen fire. Picture: Eddie Howland

A WSFRS spokesman said: “We sent three fire engines to the blaze which was a small fire in a ground floor kitchen.

“It was put out by 10.15am and was of accidental ignition.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Three fire engines were sent to the blaze. Picture: Eddie Howland

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.