Fire service attend Hurstpierpoint chimney fire

The fire service were called to a chimney fire in Hurtspierpoint high street this morning.

One crew from Burgess Hill attended the scene after reports came in at 11.20am today (Wednesday, April 26), a spokesperson said.

An aerial handler was used to remove a ‘dangerous chimney pot’, the spokesperson said.

The crew left at 12.54pm.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious, confirmed the spokesperson.

The fire prompted a warning from the crew for people to have their chimney swept at least twice a year.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.