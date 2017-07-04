Fire service offers free electric blanket testing

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) is offering free electric blanket testing to help keep residents safe from fire.

Crews will check blankets for any weaknesses in the structure and any abnormalities with the electric current when the blanket is switched on and will identify electric blankets which pose a potential fire risk.

The free testing sessions will be held at selected venues across the county from Monday October 2, to Tuesday October 31.

Jackie Boyle, community fire safety manager, said: “In 2016 our team tested 535 electric blankets and found that 173 carried a potential fire risk – that’s almost a third of all those we tested being unsafe for use.

“Electric blankets are a source of great comfort to many during the winter months but we cannot stress enough the importance of having these blankets checked regularly.

“Elderly members of our community, and those with mobility issues, can be especially vulnerable so we’re urging everyone who uses an electric blanket to take up the offer of a free test.”

Booking is strictly by appointment only and slots will be offered on a first come first served basis.

Please call the WSFRS Community Fire Safety Team on 0845 872 9719 to find your nearest venue.

