Fire service to help households in need

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) have been working with UK Power Networks to identify households in need of help and support.

Teams from both organisations will be calling on homes in Franklands Village, Haywards Heath, next Thursday (January 12) with general home safety advice to identify residents who may qualify to go on UK Power Networks’ Priority Services Register, which provides additional help, support and advice during a power cut.

During the day the WSFRS information bus will be parked close to the Franklands Village Estate Office to provide expert advice for anyone from the area.

The teams will also be joined by colleagues from Trading Standards and the Resilience and Emergencies Team.

Letters have been delivered to almost 300 homes in the village that teams will be visiting but all residents are welcome to visit the information bus for advice and support, a spokesperson said.

Lee Neale, acting executive director for communities and public protection and chief fire officer, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with UK Power Networks again. Our last joint community event identified a number of residents we were able to help with home safety and electrical advice.

“We are always keen to find new ways of helping communities to be safe and resilient and our teams are looking forward to giving advice and guidance to people in Franklands Village.”

Julie Minns, head of customer engagement at UK Power Networks, said: “We know from our previous partnership work with WSFRS that this is a great way of giving information to people who may be eligible to apply for extra support in a power cut.

“All sorts of people can feel vulnerable without electricity and we want to spread the word about the additional free services we can provide to those on our register.

“Working shoulder to shoulder with the fire service is a tremendous boost to our work and we’re extremely grateful for their backing.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.