Firefighters called after hay baler catches on fire

Firefighters were called to a farm in Washington following reports of a hay baler catching on fire.
Two crews from Worthing Fire Station and a four-by-four vehicle from Shoreham were called to the farm, off of the A24 in Washington, at around 20.40pm yesterday evening.
The hay baler – a large piece of machinery used to makes hay bales – had caught on fire, and this had spread to four nearby hay bales.
After putting out the fire, the crews left the scene at just after 22.30pm.
