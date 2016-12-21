Firefighters called to car blaze in Hickstead

Firefighters were called to a car on fire last night (December 20) in Hickstead.

Crews were called to the fire, which started in a car in Jobs Lane, Hickstead at 10.30pm.

The fire spread to an adjacent building, a spokeswoman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said.

She added: “The fire was accidental ignition and the private vehicle was 100 per cent damaged from the fire and the bungalow was 15 per cent damaged.”

Four fire crews attended the blaze from Hurstpierpoint, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath.

The spokeswoman said all persons were accounted for.

