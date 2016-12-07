Firefighters in Haywards Heath support people with disabilities

Firefighters from Haywards Heath held a successful event at the fire station in Mill Green Road last Friday (December 2) to mark International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).

Crews welcomed visitors from seven disability groups in the area and saw more than 150 adults and youngsters join in with the activities.

Town mayor Sujan Wickremaratchi also visited the station. Picture: WSFRS

Visitors learned about what West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) do, had tours of the station and appliances and got to meet and chat with firefighters.

Town mayor Sujan Wickremaratchi also visited the station.

IDPwD, held annually, is a United Nations sanctioned day that is celebrated internationally.

The day aims to ‘increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability and celebrate the achievements and contributions of people with disability’.

More than 150 adults and youngsters joined in with the activities on the day. Picture: WSFRS

