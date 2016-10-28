Search

Firefighters tackle Burgess Hill blaze

Fire at Burgess Hill. Photo: Eddie Howland

Fire at Burgess Hill. Photo: Eddie Howland

0
Have your say

Firefighters were called to The Close, Burgess Hill, yesterday (Thursday October 27).

They tackled a blaze in an outbuilding attached to the house.

Fire at Burgess Hill. Photo: Eddie Howland

Fire at Burgess Hill. Photo: Eddie Howland

Fire at Burgess Hill. Photo: Eddie Howland

Fire at Burgess Hill. Photo: Eddie Howland